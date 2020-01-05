JC’s “strange condition to join BJP!

Senior TDP leader and former MP JC Diwakar Reddy is known for making ‘controversial and sensational statements’.

He always hits the headlines either by abusing or making wild criticism against his political opponents.

On Sunday, JC imposed a ‘strange condition’ to join BJP.

He said if the BJP government at the Center captures Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), he will certainly join BJP.

JC on Sunday suddenly met BJP national secretary Satya Kumar triggering speculations of leaving him TDP to join BJP.

His meeting with the BJP leader within 24 hours of police detaining him at the rural police station here on Saturday assumed political significance.

After the meeting, Diwakar Reddy made a startling statement indicating that the significance of regional parties was on the wane and development of the country is possible only with the national parties

Though he described his meeting with Satyakumar as a courtesy call and discounted any significance to it, it failed to stop the rumours on joining BJP.

The meeting assumed significance in the light of YS Jagan government’s alleged harassment on Diwakar Reddy for the past six months.