Sarileru Neekevvaru: Perfect Sankranthi Entertainer Loading

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s recent films ended up as money spinners but they did not cater to all the sections, especially for fans and masses. Mahesh Babu is returning back to the mass genre with Sarileru Neekevvaru and the theatrical trailer has been launched today during the grand Mega Super Event. Sarileru Neekevvaru trailer makes sure that the film is a perfect package and the film appeals to all the sections from masses to the class audience.

The film’s director Anil Ravipudi managed to induct his mark entertainment and penned some packed action episodes. Mahesh will sure thrill the audience with his comic timing and roars loud in the action stunts. Vijayashanthi returns back with a powerful role and she is a huge support in the second half of the film. Prakash Raj has an interesting role and the background score, cinematography are the other assets. While the first half of the trailer is laced with entertainment, the second part is loaded with powerful action.

On the whole, Sarileru Neekevvaru trailer hints that the film is a perfect Sankranthi film for Tollywood audience. Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated for January 11th release.