K A Paul complaints to CBI against KCR and family

Noted global evangelist and Praja Shanti Party president Dr K A Paul had lodged a complaint to the CBI against Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family. He went to the CBI direct Subodh Kumar Jaiswal in Delhi on Wednesday.

He alleged that the KCR family is indulging in massive corruption and have accumulated innumerable properties in Telangana. He listed KCR, his son and minister KTR, daughter and MLC Kavitha, nephew and Minister Harish Rao, as having looted the state.

He said that the state was divided in 2014 with a Rs 60,000 crore surplus budget. However, in the last 8 years of KCR rule, the state had borrowed Rs 4.50 lakh crore, which indicates that the KCR family members have looted the money from the exchequer, Dr Paul said in his complaint.

He also complained about the Kaleswaram lift irrigation project which was built with a budget of Rs 10.05 lakh crore. He said that the project was actually built with a cost of Rs 30,000 crore and alleged that the KCR family grabbed the balance amount.

The evangelist requested the CBI to book a case against the KCR family and start probing into the corruption involving the family members including chief minister KCR. He also said that he is ready to assist the CBI in collecting information in some cases.

Well, for some reasons, Dr Paul has been campaigning against KCR in Telangana, more than what the BJP and the Congress have done. Dr Paul is also lobbying with the BJP government at the Centre to go against the TRS government in Telangana. He has access to Home Minister Amit Shah and had met him a couple of times in the recent past.

It was with a similar letter by then Congress MLA Shankar Rao that the CBI had booked cases against Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2010. It is now to be seen whether the CBI acts on the same lines or takes Dr Paul easily!