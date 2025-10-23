x
Kalyanram Lines up Two New Films

Published on October 23, 2025

Kalyanram Lines up Two New Films
Kalyanram Lines up Two New Films

Nandamuri Kalyanram delivered his career best with Bimbisara but he soon delivered disasters like Amigos, Devil and Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi. Kalyanram is on a break after back-to-back debacles and he is currently working on two projects. Anil Paduri will direct the sequel of Bimbisara and the pre-production work of the film has been happening from the past few months. The film will be announced early next year and the shoot commences during the second half of 2026.

Kalyanram also gave his nod for writer Srikanth Vissa who is making his debut as director. The film is said to be a proper commercial entertainer and the pre-production work reached the final stages. The film will be announced next month and the shoot commences this year. Both these films will be produced by Kalyanram’s home banner NTR Arts and they will be announced very soon. Kalyanram is also in talks for several new films but he will take up these two films for now.

Kalyanram Lines up Two New Films
Kalyanram Lines up Two New Films
