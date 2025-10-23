x
Baahubali: The Epic was Screened for 1800 Fans

Published on October 23, 2025 by swathy

Baahubali: The Epic was Screened for 1800 Fans

Baahubali: The Epic is the remastered version with the content from Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Rajamouli and his team have spent over a year to get the desired output. The final runtime of Baahubali: The Epic has been locked at 3 hours and 40 minutes. After the families and close friends of the Baahubali team watched Baahubali: The Epic, Rajamouli has arranged multiple screenings of the film for over 1800 movie lovers and common audience.

The film was screened for over three months and they decided to release Baahubali: The Epic in theatres after these screenings received positive feedback. The film’s producer Shobu Yarlagadda has explained about the efforts of Rajamouli and his team. He also said that Rajamouli and Editor Thammiraju have spent over three months to lock the final edit. It was the idea of Rajamouli to release both the parts of Baahubali as Baahubali: The Epic told Shobu. He said that they have remastered the entire content with the latest technology. Baahubali: The Epic will hit the screens on October 31st across the globe.

