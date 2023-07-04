Kamal Haasan gets an Interesting Role in Project K

Prabhas’ Project K is turning out to be one of the biggest multi-starrers of Indian cinema with Kamal Haasan’s entry as it already has Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in crucial roles. As per the latest buzz, director Nag Ashwin is making Kamal’s role as a ruthless selfish villain who wants the world to be under his control.

This will be a challenging role for Kamal Haasan as he is playing a full-length villain role for the first time in his career. Kamal already impressed the audience with a role with negative shades in Abhay. In Project K, K stands for Kalki and the makers are also considering it to be the title of the film. While Prabhas will be Kalki Bhagavan (A form of Lord Vishnu), who takes birth in Kaliyug to save the world from selfishness.