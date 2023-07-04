Jagan terms Naidu, Pawan as Non Resident Politicos

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy termed TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan as non- resident politicians and asserted that they knew nothing about social justice.

The two of them do not reside in our State and if someone wants to see them they must take a trip to the neighbouring State and it shows how distant they are from the people, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu ran away from Chandragiri to Kuppam and his foster son Pawan Kalyan keeps visiting Andhra during his leisure and descends from other States, Jagan said.

While the Government is building houses for the poor in Kuppam, Chandrababu Naidu is now thinking of constructing a house there, 40 years after his public life and at a time when the people are preparing to bid adieu to him, the Chief Minister said.

Pawan Kalyan, who supported the TDP’s policy of plunder, stash and devour, has once again joined hands with TDP and they are trying to cheat the people with false promises ahead of elections, hoping that people’s memory is short, Jagan said.

The pack of wolves has come together and is spreading falsehood with the support of friendly media, he said, and appealed to the people not to be misled, he added.

“I don’t have friendly media or alliances. I depend on you and God,” he told the public meeting during the foundation stone laying function of Chittoor Dairy on Tuesday.

Stating that his government had spent Rs 2.23 lakh crore through DBT welfare schemes in the last four years, the Chief Minister called upon them to support the YSRCP in the next elections if they feel they are benefitted through the welfare schemes.