Shah Rukh Khan Hospitalized

As per reports, while shooting in Los Angeles, Shah Rukh Khan’s nose got hurt and ended up with nonstop bleeding. Doctors have undergone a minor surgery only to stop the bleeding and his team was informed, that there is nothing to worry about. Post-surgery the actor returned to India. On the work front, Shahrukh’s Jawan in Atlee’s direction is expected to have its first glimpse in this month. He is shooting for Dunki which is aimed for Christmas release this year.