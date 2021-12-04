Kamal Haasan heads to the sets after getting Discharged

Top actor Kamal Haasan is tested positive for coronavirus after he returned back from USA. He got admitted to a private hospital as a precautionary measure and recovered completely. After testing negative for coronavirus, the hospital authorities discharged Kamal Haasan. The actor today headed to the sets of Bigg Boss Tamil right from the hospital. Ramya Krishna has been hosting Bigg Boss Tamil after Kamal was unavailable. The actor is completely fit and he decided to shoot without any breaks.

Kamal Haasan will also resume the shoot of Vikram soon and he will complete the pending shoot at the earliest. All the hurdles for his long-delayed film Indian 2 are resolved and the shoot will resume early next year. Shankar is in plans to complete the shoot of Indian 2 in back-to-back schedules and the film is aimed for Diwali 2022 release. Kamal Haasan proved his dedication once again and is back to work after a small break.