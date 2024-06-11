Kamal Haasan’s scary Look in Kalki 2898 AD Trailer

The trailer of Kalki 2898 AD is out and it leaves many questions unanswered. The trailer looks promising and visually top class. Legendary actor Kamal Haasan is playing the role of the lead antagonist and a glimpse of the actor’s look is shown in the trailer. Kamal Haasan looks scary in a horrifying look in the trailer and this became the talk of the nation. Kamal plays Kali in the film and the glimpse of the actor is shown during the end of the trailer. His look marks a strong impact after he looks with a burnt face and aged with some heavy voice.

Kamal fans called it a goosebumps moment and he was showered with praises for his innovative roles.Kamal is rumored to have charged big remuneration for the film. Apart from the lead actors Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan’s role in the film is said to have enough prominence as per the trailer. Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin is slated for June 27th release and the film links mythology and future technology. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers.