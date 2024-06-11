Game Changer Release Slot to be Finalized Later

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is shooting for Game Changer and he will complete shooting for his portions with this schedule that is taking place in Rajahmundry. Some of the episodes that do not need Ram Charan will be shot soon and the entire shooting portions of Game Changer will be wrapped up this month. Shankar is the director of this political drama and Kiara Advani is the leading lady. Mega fans have been trolling the production house about the release date but the makers are yet to issue the announcement about the release of Game Changer.

With several big actors testing their luck in the coming months, it would be a hectic task for the team of Game Changer. The exact release date will be finalized at a later date by the time the post-production work comes to an end. Shankar is occupied with the post-production work and release promotions of Indian 2 that will release in the mid of July. August and October are packed with releases and the team of Game Changer may have an option to release their film in September. Else, the team will have to opt out for December release. For now, there is no clarity on the release date as there are several biggies lined up in the next few months.