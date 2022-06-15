Kangana Ranaut’s film incurs losses of Rs 78 Cr

Bollywood beauty Kangana Ranaut tested her luck with Dhaakad, an action thriller and the film has been declared as a dud. The film’s theatrical revenue was below Rs 3 crores in its final run. Dhaakad is made on a budget of Rs 70 crores and the promotional costs, publicity and releases expenses made the film’s budget touch Rs 85 crores. The makers did not sell off the non-theatrical rights and this made them land in huge trouble.

As per the estimates, the satellite and digital rights are expected to be sold for Rs 5 crores as the film ended up as a disaster. The makers are expected to incur losses of Rs 78 crores which is the highest ever for an Indian film. No filmmaker lost such a huge amount in the recent years. Dhaakad turned out to be a huge embarrassment for Kangana Ranaut. The film collected a distributor’s share of Rs 1.16 crores as per a leading Bollywood tabloid. The actress is busy with her upcoming films Tejas and Tiku Weds Sheru.

