Kanna, I’m asking you again. Have you not sold yourself out to Sujana Chowdary, asks Vijaysai Reddy

Reacting to BJP state president Kanna Laxminarayana’s threat of filing defamation case, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy continued his tirade against the BJP leader accusing him of dancing to the tunes of the TDP and that he was making allegations against the YSRCP government without the approval of the party central leadership due to some deal struck with BJP MP Y Sujana Chowdary.

Stating that Kanna Lakshminarayana is a highly corrupt man, Vijaysai Reddy again defamed the BJP leader saying, “Kanna is sold to the TDP for Rs 20 crore and BJP MP Sujana Chowdary has acted as a broker in this deal. Kanna, I’m asking you again. Have you not sold yourself out to Sujana Chowdary?”

To Kanna’s challenge to Vijayasai Reddy to take an oath in Kanipakam temple to prove his comments, the YSRCP MP addressing a press conference said he was ready to take an oath in Kanipakam or even Tirumala temple and asked “Kanna, I’m asking you again. Have you not sold yourself out to Sujana Chowdary? Let Sujana take an oath he has not brokered a deal, let Kanna take an oath he is sold to the TDP for Rs 20 crore .”

Claiming that he worked as a chartered accountant for Sujana Chowdary, Vijaysai Reddy levelled sweeping allegations against the BJP MP saying he had defaulted on loans by floating several shell and bogus companies. “I have evidence to nail Sujana. How much money did Sujana and Purandreshwari receive from the BJP central leadership? Kanna is sold to the TDP for Rs 20 crore and BJP MP Sujana Chowdary has acted as a broker in this deal.”

Further, Vijaysai Reddy said no power can stop the state government’s plan to make Vizag as the executive capital. “The executive capital will be set up in Vizag, whatever it takes,” Vijasai Reddy asserted.

On Monday, the BJP State president slammed the Jagan administration saying the government had put the lives of crores of people in Andhra Pradesh at stake by indulging in politics of pandemic rather than addressing several problems arising out of the corona virus.

On the controversy over the cost of procuring rapid testing kits from South Korea for screening of corona cases, Kanna said the government should come clean on the conflicting versions on the pricing of the testing kits. The government showed that the cost of each kit was Rs 730 plus GST while the health ministry stated that each kit was procured at Rs 640. The YSRCP mouthpiece Sakshi newspaper in its April 9 report stated that each kit cost Rs 1,200. As a matter of fact, the Sakshi newspaper reported that the kits were being exported to other countries from MedTech Zone. The Chhattisgarh government had procured each kit for Rs 337. “Which one of this is true? Why there are so many conflicting versions on the cost of each kit. The government should come clean on this. When I tweeted on this issue, Vijaysai Reddy leveled serious allegations against me,” he pointed out.