Kannada sensational film to have a Sequel

Kantara is a small-budget Kannada film that emerged as the biggest hit of the country this year. The film fared exceptionally well in Telugu and Hindi languages. The film narrates about the nativity and culture of a rooted village in Karnataka. Rishab Shetty is the man behind this interesting attempt. The makers confirmed that the film will have the second installment and the discussions are on. Rishab Shetty is on a break and he is travelling currently. The makers will finalize things once Rishab is back. There are reports that the Kantara will have a prequel or a sequel.

Rishab Shetty will take ample time and he will work on the script before the shoot commences. The makers said that Kantara is submitted for the Oscars and they are waiting for the final nominations. Hombale Films, the makers of KGF franchise produced Kantara. They are in plans to produce more and more films after back-to-back hits. They are lining up more South Indian films.