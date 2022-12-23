Bollywood actor joins Pawan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is busy wrapping the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a periodic action drama directed by Krish. A 40-day-long schedule of the film got completed recently in Ramoji Film City. The new schedule of Hari Hara Veera Mallu commenced in Annapurna Studios in a special set. Bollywood veteran actor Bobby Deol has been roped in for an important role and the actor joined the sets of the film. He will be seen as Aurangzeb in this periodic film. Pawan Kalyan will join the sets later in this schedule.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a pan-Indian attempt and it is announced for summer 2023 release. Nidhhi Agerwal is the leading lady and Pawan Kalyan plays the role of a thief in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. MM Keeravani scores the music and AM Rathnam is the producer. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the costliest attempt in Pawan Kalyan’s career.