Legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away

Telugu360
Legendary Tollywood actor Kaikala Satyanarayana breathed his last during the early hours of today in his Hyderabad residence due to health-related issues. The 87-year-old actor has been suffering from age-related issues from the past few months and he passed away at 4 AM in his Filmnagar residence. He acted in more than 750 films in his career spanning four decades. He has been away from acting from a long time. Kaikala Satyanarayana was active in politics during the 90s and he won in the Parliament elections from the Machilipatnam constituency.

Kaikala Satyanarayana is a non-controversial man and he maintained a healthy relationship with all the actors. He is also a recipient of several awards. The last rites of Kaikala Satyanarayana will be held tomorrow in Mahaprasthanam, Hyderabad. Rest in peace Kaikala Satyanarayana garu.

