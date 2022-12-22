Nikhil’s 18 Pages U.S Premieres Today

RadhaKrishna Entertainments, known for releasing blockbuster movies Akhanda, DJ Tillu, Sita Ramam, Yashoda etc., is now, releasing Nikhils’s 18 Pages Overseas.

Nikhil is on a back-to-back success streak giving blockbusters with different genre subjects with each film. Now, he is pairing again with beautiful Anupama after Karthikeya-2 which is produced by Geetha Arts and Sukumar Writings for 18 Pages.

The songs and trailer of the film increased the hype of the film and we have priced the tickets at affordable rates (Theater standard pricing) so that everyone can enjoy this youthful romantic movie with family and friends during this holiday season.

Wish you all a happy and Merry Christmas/ Happy New Year in advance.

Happy Holidays!!

