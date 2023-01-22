Kantara 2 Filming Updates

Kantara is the biggest hit of 2022 among the small-budget films made. The film minted gold in all the languages and Rishab Shetty is the man behind this nativity thriller. There are lot of speculations about Kantara 2. The makers confirmed that the film would be a prequel and Rishab Shetty will start working on the script after a small break. The film is all about the relationship between the troubled king and the villagers. The filming of Kantara 2 will start in June this year and the makers are aiming a summer 2024 release for this pan-Indian film.

Rishab Shetty and his team are currently scouting for the locations across the forest of Karnataka. The makers offered a free hand for Rishab Shetty and his team. The cast and crew members will be finalized soon after the final script of Kantara 2 will be locked. Kantara was made on a budget of Rs 16 crores and the film made more than Rs 400 crores worldwide in theatres. Hombale Films, the producers of KGF bankrolled the film.