Samantha returns back to Work

Samantha has been sick and she is unwell as she is suffering with Myositis. The shoot of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi has been put on hold. The actress also signed a web series in the direction of Raj and DK. She recently resumed the shoot of this web series and the shoot is happening in Mumbai. Varun Dhawan is the lead actor in this action thriller. It is the adaptation of Hollywood show Citadel. Both Varun Dhawan and Samantha will be seen essaying the roles of spies in this thriller.

Samantha is said to have allocated dates for Kushi in February and the shooting portions are expected to be completed before April. The entire team of Kushi has been waiting since October for the arrival of Samantha. The actress is all set to promote her next pan-Indian film Shaakunthalam which is slated for February 17th release across the globe. Gunasekhar is the director of this periodic film.