Kantara (all versions) 55 days Worldwide Collections – 9th highest south indian grosser

Kantara has almost completed its run worldwide as the film is now available on Amazon prime. With a gross of more than 390 Cr, the film is now the 9th highest-grossing South Indian Film beating Pushpa The Rise. The film has an outstanding run in all markets and it has achieved some unbelievable. The film has beaten KGF-2 (Kannada version gross) in Karnataka and all versions have also come very near. It’s quite unbelievable because the scale of the two films is completely opposite with Kanatara made on a budget of 1/7 of KGF-2. The film has grossed more than 58 cr in the Telugu States, and nearly 100 cr in North India. The film did outstanding business in Kerala grossing 18 cr which is way higher than Tamil Nadu which is a much bigger market.

It has grossed 4.3 Million in Overseas markets with a 50 percent contribution from North America alone. Telugu Version has grossed more than Million Dollars in Overseas markets.

Area 55 days collections 31 Days Collections 25 days Worldwide collections Karnataka 171 Cr 140 cr 117 cr AP / TS 58.3Cr 40.60 cr 29.8 cr Tamil Nadu 11.2Cr Rs. 5.7 cr 3.3 cr Kerala 18Cr 8.2 cr 3 cr North India 97.5Cr 51.2 cr 29 cr Overseas 35Cr ($4.3M) 26.30 cr ($3.2 M) 18.20 cr ($2.21 M) Worldwide 391Cr 272 cr 200.3 cr