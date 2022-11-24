Exclusive: Rajamouli spending Rs 50 Cr for RRR Oscars

SS Rajamouli’s last film RRR received international acclaim and several Hollywood celebrities lauded the film. The film could not make it to the nominations of the Oscars but the team is trying hard to impress the industry professionals of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Some of the films in Oscars will be picked up on a voting system and Rajamouli came out with a new strategy to make it to the Oscars through a voting system. He is touring across the globe promoting his film and he is making his presence in the award events. Special screenings of RRR are planned for various crowds including the team of professionals who are eligible to vote.

The members are close to 10,000 and Rajamouli is spending a bomb on these screenings and arrangements. As per the news, close to Rs 50 crores is spent for the same. This voting group of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has professionals from various crafts. Rajamouli is pretty confident on making it to the Oscars that are scheduled for next year. RRR happens to be one of the biggest hits of India and NTR, Ram Charan played the lead roles. Made on a budget close to Rs 500 crores, the film raked massive money at the box-office.