Karan Johar breaks silence on Nadaaniyan criticism

Karan Johar, the producer of the new Netflix movie “Nadaaniyan,” has responded to the negative feedback the film with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor has received. At a press event for a Punjabi movie, Johar stated that his relationship with critics isn’t affected by their film reviews. He acknowledged online trolls but expressed concern when critics forget that actors are also people with families. He believes negative comments reflect poorly on the critic, not the movie itself, and considers harsh words equally damaging.

“Nadaaniyan” has faced widespread criticism for its acting, confusing story, and uninteresting plot. Previously, director Vikram Bhatt defended the actors, saying comparisons to Saif Ali Khan are inevitable due to Ibrahim’s resemblance to him. Bhatt believes Ibrahim holds his own in these comparisons and surpasses Saif’s acting in his first film.

In the movie, Khushi is Piya, a girl from South Delhi, and Ibrahim is Arjun, a regular guy from Noida. Netflix said that “when their very different lives meet, they go on a fun and loving adventure that shows the wonderful chaos of young love.” Nadaaniyan is Shauna Gautam’s debut as director and she previously assisted Karan Johar with the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.