Election Commission Clarifies Process for Voter ID-Aadhaar Linking

The Election Commission has clarified that the linking of Voter ID with Aadhaar is being carried out according to current laws and Supreme Court directives. The EC stated that technical consultations will soon take place between UIDAI and EC experts to discuss the linking process.

The Commission believes that Voter ID cards should be linked with Aadhaar as per Section 326 of the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act 1950, and Supreme Court judgments. This information was shared in an official statement by EC Deputy Director P. Pawan.

A key meeting was held in Delhi under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to discuss the Voter ID-Aadhaar linking. The meeting included Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, along with the Home Ministry Secretary, Legislature Secretary, MEITY Secretary, Aadhaar CEO Bhuvanesh Kumar, and technical experts.

The Election Commission explained that according to Article 326 of the Indian Constitution, only citizens have voting rights. While Aadhaar only verifies a person’s identity, the Voter ID-Aadhaar linking will be implemented in accordance with Article 326 requirements.