Kavitha returns to Hyderabad, meets father KCR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday returned from Delhi and drove straight to the residence of her father and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao where she was understood to have briefed him on questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi excise policy case.

Accompanied by her husband D. Anil Kumar, brother and minister K.T. Rama Rao, cousin and minister T. Harish Rao, Kavitha reached Pragati Bhavan.

While the family members came together to celebrate Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, Kavitha reportedly also briefed her father about the questioning by the ED in the national capital on March 20 and 21.

The BRS legislator is understood to have explained to her father what happened in Delhi during the last three days, the kind of questions asked by the ED and her replies to them.

Chief Minister KCR, Kavitha, KTR and Harish Rao also believed to have discussed the strategy on how to counter the BJP which they believe is using investigating agencies for political mileage.

As Kavitha’s petition challenging the ED summons is coming up for hearing on March 24, the meeting also reportedly discussed the arguments to be put forward during the hearing.

The possibility of ED summoning her again for questioning was discussed by the BRS leaders.

KCR was reported to be closely monitoring the developments in Delhi.

He had sent KTR, Harish Rao and other leaders to the national capital to stand by her.

Kavitha was first summoned by the ED in Delhi liquor scam to appear on March 9.

However, she had requested the ED to defer questioning citing a one-day hunger strike announced by her on March 10 in the national capital over the delay in passing the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament.

The ED had issued fresh summons asking her to appear on March 11.

She was grilled for nine hours on March 11. The agency again issued summons to Kavitha to appear on March 16, but she skipped the hearing citing her pending petition in Supreme Court against the ED’s summons till March 24.

The same day, ED issued fresh summons to Kavitha asking her to appear before them on March 20. On March 20, the ED quizzed her for over 10 hours. The agency asked her to appear again on March 21.

She was again questioned for 10 hours at ED office in Delhi on March 21. There was no clarity on the date of her next appearance as the ED is yet to issue summons.