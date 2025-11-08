x
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Kavitha Slams Revanth Reddy Over Fee Reimbursement Issue

Published on November 8, 2025 by Sanyogita

Kavitha Slams Revanth Reddy Over Fee Reimbursement Issue

Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha has launched a strong attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of acting like a “street rowdy” towards private college managements. Speaking to the media in Hanamkonda during her Jana Baat padayatra, Kavitha criticized the Chief Minister for his recent remarks threatening private institutions over the delay in the state’s fee reimbursement scheme.

Kavitha condemned Revanth Reddy’s warning to college owners, calling his language unacceptable and unbecoming of a Chief Minister. She said the government should focus on clearing the pending dues rather than intimidating educational institutions. According to her, several students have approached her seeking help as their education is at risk due to unpaid reimbursement funds. She reminded that it is the state’s responsibility to ensure that no student’s studies are disrupted because of government negligence.

The Telangana Jagruthi leader said that private colleges played a crucial role in shaping Telangana’s student community, especially during the period when the region did not have enough educational institutions of its own. She expressed disappointment that Revanth Reddy was targeting the same managements that had supported the cause of education for Telangana youth. Kavitha demanded that the Chief Minister immediately issue an apology to the college managements for his harsh remarks.

She also pointed out that the fee reimbursement program was created to help poor students pursue higher education. Instead of politicizing the issue, Kavitha urged the government to release the pending funds and show genuine concern for students’ welfare.

As part of her Jana Baat yatra, Kavitha is touring the Warangal and Hanamkonda districts to listen to people’s problems and raise them with the government. She said Telangana Jagruthi would continue to stand with educational institutions and fight for the rights of students.

During her visit, Kavitha also toured flood-affected areas in Warangal where several families suffered heavy losses in recent rains. She met with the victims, assured them of support, and provided financial assistance.

Kavitha’s Jana Baat campaign aims to bring local issues to the forefront and push for solutions through direct engagement with the public. Her outreach has been receiving strong response from residents who see her efforts as a voice for their everyday struggles.

With her fiery criticism of the Chief Minister and her people-first campaign, Kavitha has once again positioned herself as a key political figure taking on the state government over issues that affect students and citizens alike.

