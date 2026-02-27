Kayadu’s Hopes on Nani’s The Paradise

Kayadu Lohar has done several films but her portrayal in Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon has changed things for the actress. She went on a signing spree and the young beauty has signed a number of films in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. She was seen in Vishwak Sen’s Funky but the film ended up as a major disappointment. After the film’s release, several netizens wrote that Kayadu Lohar is the only good thing that happened for the film. She is currently shooting for Nani’s The Paradise, one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year.

The actress has big hopes on the film and she believes that The Paradise can be a game changer for the actress to sign more films in Telugu. The success of the film will be a crucial one for her Telugu career. Kayadu Lohar has several biggies in Tamil, Malayalam and she is busy. The actress is also demanding Rs 1 crore for her upcoming projects and several producers in Telugu are waiting for the release of her upcoming projects. She has films like Pallichattambi, I’m Game and Thaaram in Malayalam while her Tamil films include Idhayam Murali, Immortal and Simbu’s 49th film.