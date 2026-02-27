x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kayadu’s Hopes on Nani’s The Paradise

Published on February 27, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Deepika Padukone Loses one more Big Opportunity
image
Kayadu’s Hopes on Nani’s The Paradise
image
Vintage Pawan Kalyan’s Ultra Stylish Entry
image
Venkatesh’s Film Announcement Creates Confusion
image
Netflix backs out of Warner Bros Bidding

Kayadu’s Hopes on Nani’s The Paradise

Kayadu Lohar has done several films but her portrayal in Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon has changed things for the actress. She went on a signing spree and the young beauty has signed a number of films in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. She was seen in Vishwak Sen’s Funky but the film ended up as a major disappointment. After the film’s release, several netizens wrote that Kayadu Lohar is the only good thing that happened for the film. She is currently shooting for Nani’s The Paradise, one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year.

The actress has big hopes on the film and she believes that The Paradise can be a game changer for the actress to sign more films in Telugu. The success of the film will be a crucial one for her Telugu career. Kayadu Lohar has several biggies in Tamil, Malayalam and she is busy. The actress is also demanding Rs 1 crore for her upcoming projects and several producers in Telugu are waiting for the release of her upcoming projects. She has films like Pallichattambi, I’m Game and Thaaram in Malayalam while her Tamil films include Idhayam Murali, Immortal and Simbu’s 49th film.

Next Deepika Padukone Loses one more Big Opportunity Previous Vintage Pawan Kalyan’s Ultra Stylish Entry
else

TRENDING

image
Deepika Padukone Loses one more Big Opportunity
image
Kayadu’s Hopes on Nani’s The Paradise
image
Vintage Pawan Kalyan’s Ultra Stylish Entry

Latest

image
Deepika Padukone Loses one more Big Opportunity
image
Kayadu’s Hopes on Nani’s The Paradise
image
Vintage Pawan Kalyan’s Ultra Stylish Entry
image
Venkatesh’s Film Announcement Creates Confusion
image
Netflix backs out of Warner Bros Bidding

Most Read

image
CM Revanth Orders 100 ‘Telangana Public Schools’ Across State, Pushes AI, Breakfast Scheme and Fee Regulation
image
Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Issued Against IPS Officer Sunil Naik in Raghurama Custodial Torture Case
image
AP Liquor Scam: Muppidi Avinash Reddy Surrenders Before SIT in Vijayawada

Related Articles

Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event