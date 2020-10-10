KCR attacks BJP but still gets land in heart of Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has proved yet again that he is unbeatable in the art of political gimmicks and surprises. These past few months, KCR has been criticising the Modi policies at every forum and even objected to the farmers’ bills. He has been strongly attacking the BJP Telangana leaders on a par with the Congress. But still, all of a sudden, the Modi Government at the Centre has given sweet news to the TRS chief.

The Central Government has allotted 1,100 square meters of land in Vasant Vihar in the heart of Delhi for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to start its own office there. KCR has been trying for this land since 2018. His dream finally came true. That too, at a time his party seemed hell bent on a direct clash with the BJP in Telangana as well as national politics.

Among the Telugu regional parties in the twin States, undoubtedly it is a big achievement for KCR. Even Chandrababu Naidu did not concentrate much on his own office for TDP in Delhi. This was despite the fact that he played a crucial role in national politics as the convenor of the United Front.

Even Jaganmohan Reddy is not making such a big plan for Delhi land for his party despite the fact that he wields considerable influence with Modi-Shah. Political observers say that KCR has never failed to give political surprises with his meticulous plans.