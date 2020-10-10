Amitabh Bachchan’s promise for Nag Ashwin and team

The makers of Prabhas’ next came up with a surprising announcement that Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is on board to play a crucial role. The big-budget film will be directed by Nag Ashwin. Ever since the news broke out, everyone predicted that Amitabh Bachchan will have a small role or an extended cameo. But the fact is that Amitabh Bachchan has a crucial and full-length role in the film and he promised to allocate 45 days for the shoot of this untitled film. One of the film’s co-producers, Swapna Dutt says that Amitabh loved the script and his role in the first narration and he simply said yes.

Nag Ashwin who won a national award for his last attempt Mahanati has something very interesting and exciting onboard as actors like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone signed the project. The film rolls next year and will have its release in 2022. This big-budget project will be produced by Chalasani Ashwini Dutt on Vyjayanthi Movies banner. The technicians and the other lead actors are finalized by Nag Ashwin currently.