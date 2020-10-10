Happy Birthday Rajamouli: The man who erased the barriers of regional cinema

Not even a single filmmaker or the audience could have predicted that the regional cinema would reach to national level erasing all the barriers of language. SS Rajamouli’s movies fared well across the North Indian circles on television. He waited for the right film to have a pan Indian theatrical release and tested his luck with Baahubali franchise which was a smashing hit in all the languages. It is after the release of Baahubali, the filmmakers from the North have been focused and are looking towards Telugu cinema. There are a bunch of Telugu films that will gear up for a pan Indian release soon and it is Rajamouli who paved paths for it.

It is SS Rajamouli who proved that regional cinema can do wonders if the film has enough appealing content and told in a universal manner. His films never had pan Indian actors but the stuff excited the audience of all the corners. The director who raced to the top of the Indian directors’ chart with just 11 films is celebrating his birthday today. When the digital market is slowing turning out as a threat for the theatrical market, there is a lot of hope left because of directors like SS Rajamouli.

When Rajamouli had options to work with Bollywood Superstars like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan, the ace director picked up Telugu Superstars NTR and Ram Charan for his next film RRR. This alone proves his heights of confidence and on the vision, he believes. Wishing the legendary Telugu director SS Rajamouli a very Happy Birthday and wishing him all the best for RRR.