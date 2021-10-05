KCR brings Dalit leader to Assembly, offers plum post!

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao’s entire political activity is revolving around “Dalits” ever since Etala Rajender quit TRS forcing bypoll in Huzurabad scheduled to be held on October 30.

He is giving more prominence to Dalit leaders and rewarding them with cabinet rank posts.

Huzurabad TRS leader Banda Srinivas was appointed as chairman of SC Development Corporation recently.

Now, it’s the turn of Mothkupalli Narasimhulu, a senior and noted Dalit leader in Telangana.

Mothkupalli and KCR worked together in TDP for several years. But after KCR quit TDP and launched TRS, Mothkupalli continued in TDP.

He was a bitter critic of KCR and often used foul language against KCR and his family members.

Mothkupalli quit TDP and joined BJP in 2019. He was in BJP until recently.

He suddenly quit BJP in July this year after Etela Rajender quit TRS in June and started praising KCR for bringing Dalit Bandhu scheme for the upliftment of dalits.

KCR too responded positively and invited Mothkupalli for Dalit Bandhu meetings held by CM in Pragathi Bhavan although Mothkupalli did not TRS so far.

On Tuesday (today), when KCR arrived in Telangana Legislative Assembly, everyone present there were shocked to see Mothkupalli accompanying him.

He was in KCR’s chamber in Assembly all through the day triggering speculations that KCR will soon reward him with a cabinet rank post.

Mothkupalli offered to join TRS soon and KCR reportedly offered him to appoint him as chairman of Dalit Bandhu and assist CM in the effective implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme in Telangana.