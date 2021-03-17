KCR confirms in Assembly that he will not fight with Modi

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is accused of going soft on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre after he met Modi and Amit Shah in Delhi soon after the GHMC elections in December 2020.

Until then, KCR used to make tall claims and statements that he will wage a war against Modi and the BJP government against the Centre’s controversial farm laws and privatisation of PSUs.

KCR today (Thursday) confirmed in Telangana Legislative Assembly that he will not fight with Modi or BJP government at the Centre.

When Opposition Congress demanded KCR to pass a resolution in the Assembly against Centre’s farm laws, KCR rejected outrightly saying that farm laws don’t fall under States purview and the Telangana government will not confront with Centre on this issue.

KCR had no answer when asked why he had passed a resolution against CAA (Citizen Amendment Act) earlier, which was made by the Centre.

KCR also had no answers when asked how could Legislative Assemblies in Punjab, Kerala, Chattisgarh passed resolutions against farm laws.

KCR’s attitude towards Modi and BJP in Assembly has given scope for opposition to project him as ‘secret friend’ of Modi and BJP.