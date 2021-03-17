Lockdown of schools, colleges in Telangana again soon!

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has hinted at the lockdown of schools and colleges across Telangana again on the ground of increasing corona cases in Telangana for the past few days.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly today (Thursday), KCR expressed serious concern over several fresh corona cases being reported from educational institutions across Telangana for the past two-three days.

KCR expressed doubt that this could be the second wave of corona in Telangana and said it would be better to take precautionary measures immediately before the situation turns out of control.

KCR said he will review the corona situation in Telangana and make an announcement in the Assembly whether to run or close the educational institutions in the next two or three days.

KCR opined that it would be better to close the educational institutions instead of taking chances and shift to online classes again.