KCR in Yashoda Hospital!

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday (today).

KCR’s sudden visit to Yashoda Hospital left TRS leaders and cadre a worried lot as he was tested positive for Covid-19 on April 19.

KCR is under self-isolation at his farmhouse in Erravelli on Hyderabad city outskirts since then.

But official sources said KCR’s health condition is fine and nothing to be worried.

They said KCR came to Yashoda Hospital only for general health check up and CT scan and he will not be admitted in the hospital.

They said KCR will return to his farmhouse soon after undergoing tests in Yasdhoda.

TRS leaders and cadre are already performing special pujas across all the major temples in the state for the speedy recovery of KCR.