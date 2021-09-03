KCR invites Modi for Yadadri Temple inauguration

Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao on Friday (today) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi after a gap of eight months.

The CM has invited the PM to come for the inauguration of Yadadri

temple inauguration programme on the occasion.

The State government has taken up the renovation of the Yadadri temple as a prestigious programme. The CM told the PM that the inauguration of the renovated Yadadri temple would be held in October or November.

The PM responded positively and gave clear assurance that he would attend the inaugural

programme.

The CM has requested the PM to allot land for the state to construct Official Building of State Government “Telangana Bhavan” in New Delhi like other states, which have their state Bhavans in the National Capital.

The PM who responded positively gave assurance that land would be allotted for constructing the official building of State Government “Telangana Bhavan” in New Delhi.