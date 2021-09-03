Sri Lankan Airlines resume Hyderabad-Colombo flight

After a gap of over one and a half years, Sri Lankan Airlines on Friday resumed its direct flight service from Hyderabad to Colombo.

The flights will operate twice a week – Monday and Friday.

The aircraft took off at 9.55 a.m. with 120 passengers from Hyderabad to Colombo amidst much fanfare at the airport. Senior officials from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd and Sri Lankan Airlines, along with other airport stakeholders were present.

“Sri Lanka is one of the highly sought-after tourist destinations among Indian travelers of all ages. This nonstop route connecting to Hyderabad and Colombo will bring travelers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh closer to many beautiful destinations across Sri Lanka. We are delighted that Sri Lankan Airlines has extended its services to Hyderabad,” GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said.

He hoped that the new flight will receive tremendous acceptance from the people of South India. GMR Hyderabad International Airport continues to explore new international routes and we look forward to connecting many more exciting destinations soon, he added.

“Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are key markets for Sri Lanka and Sri Lankan Airlines is looking forward for further expansion in terms frequencies or capacity out of Telangana when passenger demand expected to grow,” Sri Lankan Airlines Regional Manager, India, Bangladesh and Nepal, V. Ravindran said.

Sri Lanka is a traveler’s paradise. One of the favorite countries for Indian visitors, it has lush tea plantations and waterfalls, tropical beaches, jaw-dropping wildlife, historical monuments, and temples to name a few. It’s a dream destination for honeymoon seekers, couples, adventure sports lovers, and families alike.

A gateway to south and central India, Hyderabad is a preferred and largest transit hub, offering convenient proximity for passengers originating from the nearby cities, viz. Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Rajahmundry, Bhopal, and Tirupati.