KCR, Kejriwal discuss national politics at luncheon meeting

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday had a luncheon meeting with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at the latter’s residence in New Delhi.

The meeting between the two chief ministers lasted around an hour. According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Hyderabad, they discussed issues related to the country’s federal structure, states’ contribution in national growth and other national political issues.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), who is eyeing a key role in national politics, is believed to have discussed his plans to evolve an alternative national agenda with Kejriwal, who is national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, is on a week-long visit to various parts of the country to meet leaders of various political parties and attend different programmes.

Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had called on KCR at the latter’s residence in the national capital on Saturday.

After Sunday’s meeting with Kejriwal, both the chief ministers left for Chandigarh where they along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet the families of farmers, who lost their lives during the year long agitation by the farmers against controversial farm laws made by the Centre.

KCR will distribute the cheques of Rs 3 lakh for each bereaved family. He will also hand over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of four Army personnel from Punjab who were martyred during clashes with the Chinese troops in Galwan Valley.