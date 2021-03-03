KCR lost hopes on Hyd-RR-MBNR MLC seat!

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s attempts to win the upcoming Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar MLC election on March 14 by fielding late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter Vani Devi at the last minute, seem to have proved futile.

The internal surveys commissioned by KCR as well as the reports obtained from the intelligence department learnt to have indicated that TRS has no chances to win this seat.

All the survey reports pointed tough fight between BJP sitting MLC N Ramchander Rao and Independent candidate Prof K Nageshwar and TRS is nowhere in the picture.

Though KCR appointed his nephew and finance minister T Harish Rao as election incharge for Hyderabad district, it did not yield any result.

Harish, who was sidelined by KCR after he became CM, was brought back into focus after TRS faced setbacks in the recent Dubbak Assembly bypoll and GHMC elections.

Harish took up extensive campaigning for a week for Vani Devi. But he too remaining calm for the past two-three days after he realised ‘ground reality’ that TRS has no major backing of Graduate voters, who are upset at TRS government failing to issue recruitment notifications to fill lakhs of vacancies in government departments over the past six years.

Employees too are upset at TRS government for delaying new PRC and fitment.

KCR attempted to win Hyderabad MLC seat by claiming PV’s legacy and also hoping the support of Brahmin community.

But the Brahmin community too is very angry at KCR government over the recent murder of lawyer Vaman Rao couple in Manthani in broad day light allegedly at the instructions of local TRS leaders.