Netflix announces 41 Indian projects for 2021

Digital giant Netflix has enough subscribers in the country and Netflix too has been producing Indian films and web series. The digital giant announced 13 new movies for the year along with 15 web series that are Indian-based. Here is the list of the 41 new projects from Netflix for the year 2021:

Movies:

Ajeeb Daastaans featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat.

Bulbul Tarang featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Dhamaka with Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur.

The Disciple featuring Aditya Modak, Dr. Arun Dravid.

Haseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane.

Jaadugar starring Jitendra Kumar, Arushi Sharma.

Jagame Thandhiram starring Dhanush

Meenakshi Sundereshwar starring Sanya Malhotra

Milestone featuring Suvinder Vicky, Lakshvir Saran.

Navarasa produced Mani Ratnam and featuring several stars.

Pagglait starring Sanya Malhotra, Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana.

Penthouse starring Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal, Sharman Joshi, Mouni Roy.

Sardar Ka Grandson starring Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham.

Web Series:

Aranyak starring Raveena Tandon

Bombay Begums featuring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash.

Decoupled starring R Madhavan, Surveen Chawla.

Delhi Crime: Season 2 starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang.

Feels Like Ishq starring Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar.

Finding Anamika starring Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Kapoor.

Jamtara: Season 2 featuring parsh Shrivastava, Monika Panwar.

Kota Factory: Season 2 featuring Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Alam Khan.

Little Things: Season 4 starring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar.

Mai starring Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi.

Masaba Masaba: Season 2 starring Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta.

Mismatched: Season 2 starring Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf.

Ray featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao.

She: Season 2 featuring Aaditi Pohankar, Vishwas Kini.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi.

Comedy Specials:

Untitled Aakash Gupta stand-up special

Comedy Premium League

Untitled Kapil Sharma stand-up special

Untitled Prashasti Singh stand-up special

Untitled Rahul Dua stand-up special

Untitled Sumukhi Suresh stand-up special

Documentary Series:

Crime Stories: India Detectives

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

Indian Predator

Searching for Sheela

The Big Day: Collection 2

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2

Social Currency