KCR making grand arrangements for Modi’s visit to Yadadri

Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has started making grand arrangements for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Yadadri temple.

It may be recalled that KCR invited Modi for the inauguration of renovated Yadadri temple complex, the dream project of KCR being undertaken at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

KCR extended an invitation to Modi when he met him in Delhi recently on September 3.

KCR requested Modi to attend the inaugural event as Chief Guest.

Modi readily accepted KCR’s invitation and promised him that he will attend the event without fail.

KCR informed Modi that the inauguration will be either in October last week or in early-November.

With just two months time left and several works remain pending in Yadadri, KCR is rushing to Yadadri on September 14 to inspect the works and speed up works to meet deadlines and to finalise grand arrangements for Modi’s first visit to Yadadri temple.

KCR is expected to spend five to six hours in Yadadri temple complex on September 14.