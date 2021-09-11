Latest health bulletin of Sai Dharam Tej

Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej got injured in an accident last night. The actor lost control of his bike on the Durgam Cheruvu flyover and he is being treated in Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills. The entire film fraternity is praying for his speedy recovery and the doctors released a health bulletin this morning that his health condition is stable. The expert doctors of Apollo released one more health bulletin and it said that there is no internal bleeding found.

The doctors also clarified that he is responding well to the treatment and there might be a possibility of a surgery for his collar bone that got fractured during the accident. The entire Mega family visited Sai Dharam Tej this morning. The doctors will take a call about the surgery in the next 24 hours.

His vitals are stable and responding well to treatment.#Saidharamtej 's Health bulletin updated @ 5PM.#GetwellSoonSaiDharamTej pic.twitter.com/p0c1xbM0b0 — VamsiShekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) September 11, 2021