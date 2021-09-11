Tuck Jagadish impact on Vijay Deverakonda’s Next?

Shiva Nirvana scored two sensible hits like Ninnu Kori and Majili. His third film Tuck Jagadish featuring Nani released on Amazon Prime. Netizens named it ‘OTT Brahmotsavam’ and Shiva Nirvana was trolled for his poor handling of a family drama. Before the film’s release, Shiva Nirvana confidently announced that his next film will have Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role and the actor gave his nod. But there were speculations that Vijay Deverakonda was not convinced with the script and he is in the hunt for a pan-Indian project.

The latest development says that Vijay Devarakonda is unhappy with the way Shiva Nirvana carved out Tuck Jagadish. The actor is also keen to do pan-Indian films and he hasn’t announced his next film. He is exploring opportunities in Bollywood and Vijay Devarakonda’s film with Shiva Nirvana may not happen. Shiva Nirvana will now have to impress one more actor for his next.