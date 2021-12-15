KCR returns from Chennai, convenes emergency TRS meet!

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao returned to Hyderabad from Chennai on Wednesday (today).

Rao visited Tamil Nadu along with his family members who include his wife Shobha, son KTR, daughter in law Shailima, KTR’s children, Rajya Sabha MP J.Santosh Kumar on December 13.

He performed special pujas along with family members at Sriranganatha Swamy temple in Tamil Nadu. From there, he left for Chennai and met Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Tuesday (yesterday).

As soon as KCR returned to Hyderabad, he convened an emergency meeting of TRS leaders from bottom level to top level at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday, December 17.

All the TRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs, zilla parishad chairmen, DCMS presidents, DCCB presidents, Rythu Bandhu district committees presidents, chairmen of various state government corporations, state executive committee members have been asked to attend the meeting without fail.

KCR’s sudden announcement has sent shockwaves in TRS.

They are unable to figure out the agenda of this meeting. They expect KCR to take crucial decisions on cabinet reshuffle, restructuring of party at district and state level etc in the meeting and give them a roadmap on how to face opposition Congress and BJP in the next two years and come back to power again for third term in 2023 Assembly polls.