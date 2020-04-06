KCR seeks PM’s intervention for supply of gunny bags

Facing scarcity of gunny bags to procure paddy from farmers, Telangana has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open manufacturing units in West Bengal and transportat bags through special trains.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday called on the Prime Minister to apprise him of the scarcity of gunny bags faced by the state.

According to Chief Minister’s Office, the Prime Minister responded positively to the request and assured he would talk to the departments concerned on the matter.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, told Modi that every year, Telangana source gunny bags from West Bengal where the manufacturing units are located. This year there is shortage of gunny bags due to lockdown and closure of the units in West Bengal.

As the state needs 20 crore gunny bags to procure paddy, KCR sought Modi’s intervention to open the gunny bags manufacturing units in west Bengal and ensure their transportation through special good trains to the state.

The Chief Minister on Sunday instructed the officials concerned to take measures to ensure that there are no problems for harvesting the crop or procurement of the paddy despite the lockdown.

To stop crowding at the markets, the government has decided to procure paddy at village level.

He asked officials to create an atmosphere in the villages so that farmers use the harvestor machines. He said harvester mechanics should be allowed in the villages with special passes. Permissions should also be given to the shops who sell spare parts to harvesters to open.

“Ensure that farmers do not swarm the procurement centres. Create awareness among farmers that they should reach the centres at the specified date and time, which is mentioned in their coupons. Make all the necessary arrangements at the procurement centres. The government is ready to buy every single morsel from farmers and hence the farmers need not panic,” the CM said.