KCR taking Revanth Reddy seriously!

It’s been more than three months since Congress firebrand leader A.Revanth Reddy was appointed as TPCC chief.

But TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao never took Revanth Reddy’s criticism seriously.

At the most, KCR asked junior leaders like Balka Suman, Guvvala Balaraju to counter Revanth’s criticism on him and TRS.

But KCR took Revanth’s criticism on his ongoing Delhi visit seriously for the first time.

Revanth was also in Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. Revanth told Delhi media that KCR is in Delhi since September 1 despite heavy rains in Telangana for ‘secret pacts’ with PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

He said KCR-Modi bond is like Fevicol bond.

KCR who saw Revanth’s comments on TV, immediately issued instructions to his PROs to immediately issue rejoinders on Revanth’s criticism stating that CM is in Delhi only on official visit seeking funds and pending projects for Telangana.

He also asked senior TRS leader B.Vinod Kumar to counter Revanth and not juniors which shows that KCR started feeling Revanth heat and he no longer can ignore him like earlier.