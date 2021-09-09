Pawan Kalyan’s Bhavadeeyudu Bhagath Singh first look released

Makers of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film have released the title and first look of the movie.

While the flick has been titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagath Singh, the first look shows the ‘Power Star’ in a stylish and young look.

Sitting on a sports bike in front of India Gate, he is sipping tea from one hand and with a megaphone in his other hand.

Harish Shankar S is the director of the film produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Known for showing the hero in a fan friendly way, the director lives up to the expectations of PK fans.

‘This time, it’s not just entertainment’ is the tagline which has kindled curiosity.

Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for this film bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravishankar. Ayananka Bose is the cinematographer while editing is by Chota K Prasad.