Is Thaman repeating his Old Mistakes?

Young music sensation S Thaman is in terrific form and he delivered a series of musical blockbusters in the recent months. Thaman was rushed with offers and he could not reject some of the projects. He is working round the clock but the young music sensation is unable to deliver the tunes on time for some of the films. He was dropped from Surendar Reddy and Akhil’s Agent after Thaman could not spend enough time for the film. There are speculations that Thaman has too many commitments and he is finding it tough to juggle between them.

After he made his debut in the past, there was a huge space for young composers. Thaman signed back-to-back films but he delivered a series of duds and repeated tunes after which he was badly criticized. After racing to the top slot now, Thaman is said to have been repeating his past mistakes instead of being selective and delivering quality music. Thaman will work with all the top stars of Telugu and Tamil in the coming days. It’s time for the talented composer to look back and not repeat his past mistakes to sit on the top slot for a long time.