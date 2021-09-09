Is it the end-of-the-road for Bhuma Akhila Priya?

Is TDP boss Chandrababu Naidu contemplating of keeping once-popular Bhuma family scion Akhila Priya? Is he planning to throw his weight behind her bête noire AV Subba Reddy? Has Chandrababu decided that Bhuma Akhila Priya is not the political force that she used to be some time ago?

The Bhuma family is one of the most powerful political families in Kurnool district and has held sway in both Nandyal and Allagadda constituencies for over three decades. Bhuma Nagireddy was one time MLA and three-time MP from Nandyal. His wife Bhuma Shobha Nagireddy was a many-time MLA and a former minister. But ever since the demise of Bhuma Nagireddy, the family has lost its sheen and despite being given several chances, Bhuma Akhila Priya has failed to consolidate herself. What more? She has alienated several Bhuma acolytes. Many of those who sweated it out for the Bhuma family have now left the party.

Even within the Bhuma family, there is no unity. Akhila Priya’s brothers have joined the BJP. He has been actively working for the BJP. This too has weaned a significant section of the Bhuma supporters away from Akhila Priya. Sources say that Chandrababu strongly feels that Akhila Priya has failed to utilise the opportunities provided to her. Akhila Priya is now battling a slew of cases, including kidnap and extortion and may find it difficult to regain the lost ground. Also, there are several complaints about her husband’s undue interference in party affairs.

Hence the TDP has now lost interest in Bhuma Akhila Priya. Party sources are said to be courting AV Subba Reddy, who was a close follower of Bhuma Nagireddy but has fallen out with Akhila Priya mainly due to her alleged abrasive ways. The party is already said to be nurturing Subba Reddy and his daughter.