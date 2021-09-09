Tight-lipped Jagan watches as senior IAS officials lobby hard for Chief Secretary’s post

Who will replace AP chief secretary Adityanath Das? This is the hotly debated topic in Andhra Pradesh official circles these days. Adityanath Das will retire by the end of September and several senior IAS officers are lobbying hard to step into his shoes. Despite several names doing the rounds, Chief Minister YS Jagan is tight-lipped.

In fact, Adityanath Dass’s services have been given an extension of three months and it is now revealed that YS Jagan is in no mood to give him another extension. As a result, the lobbying has become very intense. If sources are to be believed, former chief secretary and current state election commissioner Neelam Sahni has met YS Jagan and lobbied hard for her husband Ajay Sahni. Neelam Sahni herself got an extension after retirement.

Senior IAS officer Sameer Sharma, who has just two years of service left, too has been lobbying for the post. Another senior officer Srilakshmi is also said to be trying to get the coveted post. However, cases against her are still pending and this may come in the way of her claims for the CS post.

Significantly, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has not yet revealed his mind. He has remained tight-lipped. According to some officials close to him, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy might spell out his priorities only after another fortnight. Till then the lobbying and the rat race are continuing at a frenetic pace in the AP secretariat. The secretarial staff members are furiously debating the issue and are waiting for the CM to reveal his mind.