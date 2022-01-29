Keerthi Suresh losing market with bad story judgement

Keerthi Suresh is one actress in this generation who is called as Mahanati. However, as per latest analysis, she is losing her market in recent times. Details as follows.

Keerthi Suresh got very good applause for her role in the movie Mahanati. She also received national award for her performance in that movie. She became unanimous choice for the performance oriented roles and that generated huge market for her. However, it seems she is losing that market with bad choice of scripts. Her recent movie Good luck Sakhi is declared to be a dud. Nagesh Kukunoor, who earlier delivered brilliant movies like Hyderabad blues, Dor and Iqbal, came up with an insipid script this time. Keerthi Suresh’s previous movies like Miss India and Penguin also had the same fate due to the same reason. Keerthi Suresh consistently choosing bad scripts making one suspect whether she lost her story judgement skills.

She is in the industry where success speaks louder than anything else and success comes only by selecting good scripts. Analysts opine she needs to be extra cautious while selecting scripts – especially while selecting performance oriented roles. Otherwise she will lose the market in a very short span of time. We need to wait and see whether Keerthi will come up with better scripts next time or not.