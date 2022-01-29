Sajjala to replace Vijayasai in Rajya Sabha?

There is a buzz in YSRCP circles that Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, the advisor to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, is all set to replace present MP V.Vijayasai Reddy in Rajya Sabha in June this year.

Sajjala is already playing a key role in both YSRCP and YSRCP government. CM Jagan is giving more prominence to Sajjala than his cabinet ministers.

Four Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh will fall vacant in June this year with the retirement of YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy and TDP MPs Sujana Chowdhary, TG Venkatesh and Suresh Prabhu.

Although Suresh Prabhu is a BJP leader from Maharashtra, then AP CM and TDP chief N.Chandrababu Naidu nominated him from TDP to Rajya Sabha as TDP and BJP were allies in NDA government in 2016.

Speculations are rife that Jagan is not keen to renew the Rajya Sabha membership of Vijayasai Reddy and instead wants to send Sajjala to Rajya Sabha in his place.

Sajjala already replaced Vijayasai in CM’s Tadepalli official residence. Jagan sent Vijayasai to Vizag and appointed him as party’s incharge for North Andhra districts.

Vijayasai used to handle CM Jagan’s all activities in Tadepalli residence earlier but he lost his prominence after Sajjala was brought in his place.

Going by YSRCP’s huge majority in Legislative Assembly, YSRCP winning all the four Rajya Sabha seats in June is a foregone conclusion.

Jagan wants Sajjala to gain hold at Delhi-level by becoming Rajya Sabha member and become close to BJP leaders at the national level.

Now Vijayasai is handling CM’s and YSRCP’s all activities in Delhi by meeting PM Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders regularly, But speculations are rife that Jagan is not happy with the working style of Vijayasai these days and wants to replace him with Sajjala.